Insider Selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells 12,912 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

