Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells 44,313 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $8,133,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $6,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

