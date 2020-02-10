Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.