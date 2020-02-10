Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 4,320 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.60. 662,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,527. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

