Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $18,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SFST traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFST. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

