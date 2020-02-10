Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Doug Iiekking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

