Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USNA stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

