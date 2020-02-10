Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 2,203 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 283,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

