Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $142,074.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Brown sold 1,956 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $157,458.00.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. 283,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

