Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $23.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.48 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $79.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $114.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at $187,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $712,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,556 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $9,055,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $77.23 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

