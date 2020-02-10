Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

