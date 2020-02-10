Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Integra Lifesciences worth $49,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,836,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,053,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,404,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. 552,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,685. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

