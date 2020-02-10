Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

