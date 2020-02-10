Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

