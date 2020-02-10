Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.66). Intelsat posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($6.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($6.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intelsat.

A number of research firms have weighed in on I. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 162,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

I traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 9,544,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691,464. Intelsat has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

