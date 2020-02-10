Intercorp Financial (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.12 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

IFS stock remained flat at $$41.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73. Intercorp Financial has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.