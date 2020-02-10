International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their target price on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.