Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,130 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $23.10. 92,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,940. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

