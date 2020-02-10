Intesa Sanpaolo Spa to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

