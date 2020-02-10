Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $294.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average of $269.98. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $218.83 and a fifty-two week high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.