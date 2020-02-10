Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invacare updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

