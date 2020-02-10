Invacare’s (IVC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Invacare (NYSE:IVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 1,208,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

