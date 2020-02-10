Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 136,511 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

