Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

