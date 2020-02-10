Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,409,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

