Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 231,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,231. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

