Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Group (RTN)

2/10/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/29/2020 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30).

1/27/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

1/17/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/10/2020 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 122.80 ($1.62). 752,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.83. The stock has a market cap of $603.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. Restaurant Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

