Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

2/7/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $57.50 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/14/2020 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

