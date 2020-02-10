Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Udg Healthcare (LON: UDG):

2/5/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/28/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Udg Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 920 ($12.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 850 ($11.18).

1/10/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/17/2019 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON UDG opened at GBX 781 ($10.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 781.61. Udg Healthcare PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

Get Udg Healthcare PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.