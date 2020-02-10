Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (AINV, AKRX, AOBC, APTO, ARCO, ARCT, ASAZY, BCO, BKGFY, BTE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.50 ($23.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

