IOST Market Cap Reaches $88.43 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, GOPAX and Kyber Network. IOST has a total market capitalization of $88.43 million and $55.64 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DragonEX, CoinBene, BigONE, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Binance, DDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, BitMart, BitMax, Bitkub, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bithumb, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, Zebpay, ABCC, Koinex, Cobinhood, Coineal, WazirX, CoinZest and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

