IoT Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003208 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.