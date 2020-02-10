IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0052

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $28.09 million and $5.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX, Bgogo and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

