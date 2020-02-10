Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.99. 506,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

