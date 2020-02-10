Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Iqvia worth $154,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. 17,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.