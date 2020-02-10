iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 344.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,677 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.