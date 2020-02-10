iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

