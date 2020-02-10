iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $335.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

