iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

IVV opened at $333.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

