iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $662,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.22. 3,599,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $271.70 and a one year high of $336.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.