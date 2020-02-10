iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $133,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.25. 267,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.