iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

