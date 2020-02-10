iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,000 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.