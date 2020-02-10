iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 344,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,588,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.