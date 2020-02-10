iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.