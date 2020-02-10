iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 8,450.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $41.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

