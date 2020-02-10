iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.71. 148,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,752. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

