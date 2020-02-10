iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $261.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.78. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $189.09 and a 1-year high of $263.55.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

