iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.02 and a 1-year high of $187.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

