iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 779,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

